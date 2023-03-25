Russians raid occupied Chaplynka in Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian troops have raided the occupied village of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue to pressure the local population in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recently, on 22 March, servicemen of the Federal National Guard of the Russian Federation raided the village of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast.

During the inspection, special attention was paid to the personal documents of citizens, vehicles and mobile phones."

