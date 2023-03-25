All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians to bring mobile Arts Centres to occupied territories

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 07:32
Russians to bring mobile Arts Centres to occupied territories

The Russian occupiers have pledged to bring mobile arts centres to the occupied villages of Luhansk Oblast, the local Military Administration reports.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russia’s Ministry of Culture is reportedly purchasing car clubs, that is, multifunctional arts centres on wheels, for remote villages and devastated cities in the area.

Advertisement:

They travel to settlements that do not have cultural institutions of their own.

Ukrainian authorities say it is becoming increasingly difficult to move between towns and villages.

For example, only local residents can enter the village of Pluhatar, and even they need special passes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: