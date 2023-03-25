Russians to bring mobile Arts Centres to occupied territories

The Russian occupiers have pledged to bring mobile arts centres to the occupied villages of Luhansk Oblast, the local Military Administration reports.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration



Details: Russia’s Ministry of Culture is reportedly purchasing car clubs, that is, multifunctional arts centres on wheels, for remote villages and devastated cities in the area.

They travel to settlements that do not have cultural institutions of their own.

Ukrainian authorities say it is becoming increasingly difficult to move between towns and villages.

For example, only local residents can enter the village of Pluhatar, and even they need special passes.

