Russians shell Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, killing two people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 25 March 2023, 16:16
Russian forces shelled the cities of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 25 March, killing two civilians. 

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote: "The Russians shelled Chasiv Yar and Toretsk with artillery. 

A civilian man died in Chasiv Yar, while in Toretsk a woman was killed by the terrorists [the Russians - ed.]."

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
