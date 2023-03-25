Russians shell Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, killing two people

Russian forces shelled the cities of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 25 March, killing two civilians.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians shelled Chasiv Yar and Toretsk with artillery.

Advertisement:

A civilian man died in Chasiv Yar, while in Toretsk a woman was killed by the terrorists [the Russians - ed.]."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!