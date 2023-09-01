All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 September 2023, 15:57
Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava
photo: UKRINFORM

A farewell ceremony for the pilots and technicians of the Mi-8 helicopters who died near the village of Novoiavlenka, Donetsk Oblast, was held in Poltava, on 1 September.

Source: Ukrinform’s journalist reporting from the ceremony

Details: The names of crew members who died during the crash of two helicopters under unknown circumstances became known on Friday. All of them served in the 18th Separate Army Aviation Brigade named after Ihor Sikorskyi.

Advertisement:

Relatives, friends and brothers-in-arms attended the farewell ceremony for helicopter commander Viktor Opanasiuk, flight commander Vladyslav Rymar, his navigator Ivan Yarovyi, pilot-navigator Valentyn Vorobets, senior on-board aviation technicians Yurii Anisimov and Yevhen Kysil.

 
PHOTO: UKRINFORM

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 29 August, two military helicopters crashed in Donetsk Oblast under unknown circumstances; the crews were killed, and criminal proceedings were opened.
  • On 30 August, the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the information about crash of two helicopters and said special attention is being paid to studying the technical condition of the helicopters and compliance with the rules of flight preparation. The possibility of sabotage or destruction of the helicopters by the Russians will also be investigated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight
Helicopter crash near Kramatorsk: investigation launched
Invaders shell Sloviansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding another
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: