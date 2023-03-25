All Sections
Scholz describes condition for ending war in Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 25 March 2023, 18:31
Scholz describes condition for ending war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will continue until Putin realises that he cannot annex a large part of Ukrainian territory.

Source: ntv, reports European Pravda

Quote: "We must be ready to guarantee support for a long time," Scholz said at a meeting with citizens in his constituency of Potsdam.

"The only basis for everything is for Russia to realise that they cannot simply annex such a large part of Ukrainian territory as they are trying to do now," the chancellor said.

Details: Only when this realisation dawns will it be possible to resolve the military situation, Scholz said.

"But the Russian president is not yet ready to take this step," Scholz believes.

"The death toll that Putin is inflicting on his country and his young people for his imperialist dream is truly horrific," he added.

Background: Olaf Scholz insists that the war in Ukraine must end with the withdrawal of Russian troops.

