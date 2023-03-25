Russia to produce and modernise 1,600 tanks, Putin threatens

Russia intends to produce and modernise a total of more than 1,600 tanks in the next three years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Source: Putin in an interview on the air of Moscow. Kremlin. Putin television program; Interfax and Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti report

Quote: "The instigators plan to send 420 or 440 tanks to Ukraine, the same with ammunition. During this time, we will produce new ones and modernise more than 1,600 existing ones."

"The total number of tanks of the Russian army will exceed three times the number of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even more than triple... Not to mention the air force. The difference there is by a factor of 10."

Details: The Russian dictator also stated that Ukrainian troops allegedly use about 5,000 shells per day, while the United States produces about 15,000 per month.

Putin also called aid to Ukraine from Western allies in the form of weapons supplies an attempt to prolong the conflict.

"In my opinion, it will only lead to a greater tragedy, nothing else," he said.

