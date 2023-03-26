All Sections
Russian Occupiers torture Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 01:10
Russian Occupiers torture Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports in Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers are threatening the locals  and administering show punishments of those who refuse to obtain Russian passports in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The local population in the temporarily occupied territories is continuing to resist forced passportisation. The rate of issuing Russian passports is too low, therefore the occupying administrations are receiving periodic written warnings from Kremlin overseers.

The Russians are harassing the civilian population in the temporarily occupied settlements of Kherson Oblast. They are threatening locals with a ‘pit’ [to kill people] for refusing Russian passports. The occupiers have repeatedly carried out show punishments: men were put in sacks and thrown into the trenches."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that the invaders are brutally torturing citizens with pro-Ukrainian views and those who do not want to comply with the demands of the local occupying so-called ‘authorities’ in the city of Henichesk.

