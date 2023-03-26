Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces posts video of Ukrainian aircraft in action

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has released a video of Ukrainian aircraft units in combat action in the east.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "In the first days of the full-scale invasion, the enemy expected to destroy our Air Force. However, even a year later, Ukrainian helicopters continue to hit the occupiers wherever needed.

Strikes from the sky provide significant fire and moral support to the units heroically holding the frontline."

Details: Syrskyi has said that the video shows the combat work of units of the 16th and 18th Army Aviation Brigades against Russian troops on the eastern front.

