Russian attacks injure 25 civilians in 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 10:03
Twenty-five civilians were injured in Ukraine in Russian attacks over the course of 25-26 March.

Source: Military Media Center of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Five more civilians were killed.

According to the information provided by the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine [a framework for the timely detection and analysis of crisis situations in the state security sector – ed.], Russian troops attacked the territory of eight Ukraine’s oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces attacked a total of 132 settlements using various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Lancet UAVs, and tactical aircraft), and 63 infrastructure facilities were confirmed to have been damaged.

