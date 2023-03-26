Russian attacks injure 25 civilians in 24 hours

Twenty-five civilians were injured in Ukraine in Russian attacks over the course of 25-26 March.

Source: Military Media Center of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Five more civilians were killed.

Advertisement:

According to the information provided by the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine [a framework for the timely detection and analysis of crisis situations in the state security sector – ed.], Russian troops attacked the territory of eight Ukraine’s oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces attacked a total of 132 settlements using various types of weapons (mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Lancet UAVs, and tactical aircraft), and 63 infrastructure facilities were confirmed to have been damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!