Putin boasts of "transparent cooperation" with China, speaks of jealousy from other states

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed he was developing cooperation with China, but not a military alliance.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Putin on the Russian state-controlled Rossiya-24 TV channel

Quote from Putin: "We are not creating any military alliance with China. Yes, we cooperate in the field of military and technical engagement, we do not cover it up, but it is transparent, and there is nothing secret."

Details: Putin also compared NATO to the military bloc of the Axis countries of the Second World War.

Putin did not agree with opinions suggesting that Moscow will find itself under considerable influence from Beijing, and claimed such ideas originate "not from scepticism, but jealousy".

Background: Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement, claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!