All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin boasts of "transparent cooperation" with China, speaks of jealousy from other states

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 11:21
Putin boasts of transparent cooperation with China, speaks of jealousy from other states

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed he was developing cooperation with China, but not a military alliance.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Putin on the Russian state-controlled Rossiya-24 TV channel

Quote from Putin: "We are not creating any military alliance with China. Yes, we cooperate in the field of military and technical engagement, we do not cover it up, but it is transparent, and there is nothing secret."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin also compared NATO to the military bloc of the Axis countries of the Second World War.

Putin did not agree with opinions suggesting that Moscow will find itself under considerable influence from Beijing, and claimed such ideas originate "not from scepticism, but jealousy".

Background: Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement, claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: