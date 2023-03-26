All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin boasts of "transparent cooperation" with China, speaks of jealousy from other states

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 11:21
Putin boasts of transparent cooperation with China, speaks of jealousy from other states

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed he was developing cooperation with China, but not a military alliance.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Putin on the Russian state-controlled Rossiya-24 TV channel

Quote from Putin: "We are not creating any military alliance with China. Yes, we cooperate in the field of military and technical engagement, we do not cover it up, but it is transparent, and there is nothing secret."

Details: Putin also compared NATO to the military bloc of the Axis countries of the Second World War.

Putin did not agree with opinions suggesting that Moscow will find itself under considerable influence from Beijing, and claimed such ideas originate "not from scepticism, but jealousy".

Background: Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement, claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News