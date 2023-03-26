All Sections
Second group of Ukrainian artillery crews completes training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in Britain

European PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 14:02
Second group of Ukrainian artillery crews completes training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in Britain

A second group of Ukrainian artillery crews are completing their training on British 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom

The training programme is part of the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia.

More than 1,000 British military personnel are participating in the programme, based at UK Ministry of Defence sites in the North West, South West and South East of Britain.

Training on the AS-90 takes place at a specialised facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery and is being carried out by officers and soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Artillery.

 

The AS-90 is a flexible, highly accurate, modern artillery system that provides armoured protection to its crew while allowing it to engage targets at long range.

Ukrainian soldiers have undergone special training in all aspects of the operation and maintenance of the AS-90 system.

Background: 

  • On 15 January, Britain confirmed plans to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. 
  • A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Britain for training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in early February.

