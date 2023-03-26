All Sections
Putin happy to have "felt people's mood" in Mariupol

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 15:50
Putin happy to have felt people's mood in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken about his trip to occupied Mariupol on 19 March, which he called "a working visit", and said that he "felt the mood" of the city's residents.

Source: Putin in an interview with Russian state-owned media Russia-24; RBC

Quote: "It was time to see, to come and see, on the example of Mariupol, how the rebuilding works are going, what more needs to be done, what is a priority…

It was important to feel the mood of the people."

Details: Putin claims that during the night he visited "residential quarters, educational institutions, particularly the university, the clinic of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), the Philharmonic, and a park with a monument to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War."

He also described how he talked to residents of the city, claiming that at first he thought they were workers, so he wanted to find out from them how the construction was going.

Then, according to Putin, it turned out that they were Mariupol locals, and they invited him to see their apartments.

Background: Russian propagandists, citing the Kremlin, reported last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supposedly paid a working visit to occupied Mariupol.

