Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands UN Security Council meeting to send signal to Lukashenko

European PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 16:51
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has officially responded to Russia's intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published on 26 March, reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia's intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is yet another provocative step by Putin’s criminal regime and undermines the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the nuclear disarmament architecture, and the international security system as a whole.

Ukraine is calling on Belarusian society to prevent the implementation of these criminal intentions to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus in violation of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which will further turn the country into a hostage of the Kremlin and have catastrophic consequences for its future.

Quote: "We call on the G7 states and the European Union to warn the Belarusian authorities of the far-reaching consequences for Belarus if it agrees to deploy tactical nuclear weapons from Russia on its territory."

More details: Ukraine expects effective measures to counteract the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail from the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, which have a special responsibility to prevent threats of aggression using nuclear weapons.

Quote: "We demand that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council be convened immediately for this purpose."

More details: Ukraine called on all members of the international community to convey the categorical unacceptability of its latest nuclear provocations to Putin’s criminal regime and to take decisive measures to prevent any possibility of the aggressor state using nuclear weapons.

Background: The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that there were no indications that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement regarding the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Berlin has accused Putin of attempting nuclear intimidation

