European PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 20:06
Poliah Foreign Ministry responds to Putin's decision regarding nuclear weapons in Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has called Russia's intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus a step to draw Minsk deeper into the development of Russian military machine.

This was stated by Lukasz Jasina, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, in a comment to RMF 24, European Pravda reports.

"We believe that Vladimir Putin's decision to place tactical nuclear weapons and their means of delivery in Belarus further increases tensions in connection with Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is another step towards drawing Belarus into the cogs of the Russian military machine," said the spokesman of the Polish embassy.

He added that it also poses risks in terms of nuclear non-proliferation.

"Russia's actions confirm the legitimacy and importance of NATO's deterrence policy, in which Poland participates," Jasina emphasised.

He also refused to answer a question about whether Poland would consider joining NATO's tactical nuclear weapons distribution program.

"Poland is doing everything to ensure its security, but such statements will not come from the mouth of the press secretary," Yasina replied.

On 25 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, and a storage facility for these weapons needed to be ready by July.

NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible," and the United States said it saw no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons.

The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, sees the possible movement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a threat to European security.

