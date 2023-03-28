All Sections
Air defence downs 12 Russian drones

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 02:04
Air defence downs 12 Russian drones

Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones and guided bomb units on the night of 27-28 March. The air defence system destroyed all Russian targets, including 13 drones (12 kamikaze and a reconnaissance drone).

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and guided bomb units.

The drone attack was carried out from the north and south-east. Su-35 fighter jets of the occupiers took off from the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov Oblast and attacked Kherson Oblast with two guided aerial bombs.

In total, the occupiers used 13 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, one Granat-4 reconnaissance UAV and two KAB bombs.

Quote: "As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the military assets and personnel of the Air Force and air defence forces of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 aerial targets: 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and one Granat-4 reconnaissance UAV.

Background: On the night of 27-28 March, air-raid warnings were issued in a number of oblasts in Ukraine. The Russian forces attacked from the north and from the southeast (Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov).

There were reports that the air defence system had been activated in Kyiv Oblast and the east, and that there had been explosions in the city of Kyiv.

