130 Russian strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast, one woman wounded

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 05:40
130 Russian strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast, one woman wounded

Russian forces fired on the territory of six hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]  in Sumy Oblast during 27 March, wounding a woman.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The territories of the Esman, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Velykopysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under Russian fire.

18 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded, with over 130 strikes, including nine mortar attacks (78 strikes), four artillery attacks (42 strikes), three attacks from an anti-tank missile system (seven shots), one grenade attack (10 shots), etc.

The Russians fired mortars at the Bilopillia hromada, with 31 strikes recorded.

A civilian (woman) who was travelling in a vehicle from the city of Bilopillia to the village of Ryzhivka was wounded as a result of one of the attacks. The victim was taken to hospital.

The Russian forces launched an artillery attack on the Shalyhyne hromada; 13 strikes were recorded. A private residential building was damaged as a result of the attack.

Three mortar attacks were carried out in the Esman hromada, with 27 strikes recorded.

The Krasnopillia hromada was shelled from an anti-tank missile complex, with seven shots recorded, as well as firing from mortars, causing 16 strikes and 20 strikes with artillery.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was shelled by artillery, with nine strikes recorded.

The Velykopysarivka hromada was fired on using mortars, with four strikes recorded.

