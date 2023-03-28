All Sections
Warsaw hints at possible visit of Zelenskyy

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 10:32
The Polish Foreign Ministry has hinted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Warsaw shortly.

Source: Polish news outlet PAP, citing Paweł Jabłoński, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said the visit might occur soon, but even if there is an arrangement, it will be announced at the last moment for security reasons.

Quote: "I think it [Zelenskyy's visit – ed.] will take place soon, but let's not get ahead of the facts. We will definitely not announce this visit, as foreign leaders usually do, for security reasons," Jabłoński said.

Details: He added that the leaders of Poland and Ukraine are in active contact.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the evening of 27 March and discussed "preparations for important events".

