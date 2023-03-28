All Sections
Russian military activity in south of Ukraine seems to be abating

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 11:59
Russian military activity in south of Ukraine seems to be abating

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are observing a decrease in hostilities in the south of Ukraine, likely connected to the fact that Russian occupation forces have lost many ammunition storage facilities and are struggling to ensure adequate supplies of ammunition to their troops.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There has been no shelling in the area of the Dnipro-Buh estuary for three days now.

It appears that [Russian forces] cannot obtain ammunition supplies after their ammunition dump has been destroyed.

Enemy forces are also unable to transfer additional weapons and equipment [to the area], including mortars, because our units have successfully destroyed their positions and a storm is constricting the freedom of their movement."

Details: Humeniuk added that overall there is a sense that Russian military activity in the south of Ukraine is abating: "This is the outcome of the actions of security and defence forces and the clearance of a 20-30 km area on Dnipro’s left [east] bank."

Russian forces’ logistics have been significantly undermined; they have lost many ammunition storage points and are struggling to ensure adequate supplies of ammunition to their troops.

The Russian occupation forces have also lost a large number of artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems and can no longer position them as close to the Ukrainian forces as they could previously.

The worsening of the weather in the Black Sea has also affected the situation at the Kinburn Spit.

Russian occupation forces are also shelling Kherson Oblast less frequently, though they continue deploying aircraft to attack the oblast.

