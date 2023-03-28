All Sections
Portuguese Leopard tanks already in Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 13:44

The Leopard 2 tanks promised by Portugal, which it is transferring in coordination with other partners of the tank coalition, are already on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Statement of the Portuguese Defence Ministry on Twitter, writes European Pravda

"Three Leopard 2A6 tanks, which Portugal transfers in agreement with its partners, are already in Ukraine. Portugal continues to support Ukraine, which is resisting Russia's illegal invasion," the statement reads.

Background: On the morning of 28 March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the arrival of the Berlin-promised tanks Leopard 2 in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the minister of defence of Ukraine officially confirmed the arrival of the British Challenger 2.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

