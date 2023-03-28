Border Guard Service uncovers traitor who worked for FSB

A border guard inspector has been arrested in Chernihiv Oblast in Ukraine. The suspect had been collecting information about the guarding and defence of the Northern part of the Ukrainian border for the Russian secret services.

Details: The SSU says the inspector, who was part of the Chernihiv Border Guard unit, was recruited by an FSB personnel officer before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

After the invasion began on 24 February 2022, the Russians "activated" their accomplice to carry out reconnaissance and sabotage activities against Ukraine in wartime conditions, the SSU says.

Russia was primarily interested in combat orders and the engineering and technical equipment of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service in Chernihiv Oblast. This was the classified information that the Russian agent had to find, photograph and then hand over to his FSB handler via the Telegram messaging app.

The occupiers needed this intelligence information to prepare and carry out a series of sabotage operations in the border region in the north of Ukraine.

Quote: "Nevertheless, the SSU members were proactive – they uncovered the traitor in time and detained him when he attempted to pass on the restricted information to the aggressor.

Based on the evidence gathered, the SSU investigators served the detainee with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law)."

Details: In the course of the search, mobile phones belonging to the suspect were found and seized. The phones contained information which the suspect was supposed to hand over to the Russians.

The court has now ordered that the detainee must remain in custody without being granted bail.

The suspect was uncovered and arrested by members of the SSU in Chernihiv Oblast in cooperation with the Chief Directorate of Internal Security, the central administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

