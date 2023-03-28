All Sections
Zelenskyy visits border with Russia and inspects defences

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 28 March 2023, 16:44
Zelenskyy visits border with Russia and inspects defences

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected how the state border with Russia is defended in Sumy Oblast.

Source: statement by the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "During a working trip to [Sumy Oblast], President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy checked the performance of tasks by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at the state border with the aggressor country – the Russian Federation.

The Head of State directly got himself acquainted with the organization of service by border guards and their control over the checkpoints."

 

Details: Zelenskyy was told that Russia had intensified shelling of the Ukrainian border from its territory, with Bilopillia hromada suffering the most recently [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Background:

  • On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in departure for the first time – in the city of Dnipro.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which is being constantly shelled by Russians.

