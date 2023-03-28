All Sections
Electrical substation blown up in occupied Melitopol

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 17:08
Melitopol, archive photo from RIA Novosti

On 28 March, an electrical substation was blown up in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: RIA Melitopol, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Details: Informants of the RIA Melitopol Telegram channel reported that there was an "explosion" in the area of the village of Fedorivka of the Terpinnia Village Council, local residents reported that a substation had been hit.

There is no electricity in the village.

The sounds of explosions from the Molochnyi Estuary also reached Melitopol.

The legally elected mayor of Melitopol also published information on the village of Fedorivka.

Quote from Fedorov: "Something is on fire in the Russian-held area near Melitopol. According to preliminary data, a substation near the village of Fedorivka of the Terpinnia Village Council was blown up."

