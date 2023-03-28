All Sections
Ukrainian pilot Denys Kyryliuk killed in action

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 22:57
Ukrainian pilot Denys Kyryliuk, who flew more than 80 sorties, was killed in action on 28 March.

Source: 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade on Facebook; Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of Myrhorod District Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "During the execution of a combat mission, the deputy commander of the squadron, Major Denys Kyrylyuk, the navigator of the aviation squadron, was killed.

[He was] a fighter pilot in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who flew more than 80 sorties, 70 of them during the full-scale invasion, to destroy the enemy."

Details: In August 2022, Kyryliuk was awarded the Order For Courage, Third Class, "for personal courage and selfless actions shown in the defence of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and loyalty to the military oath".

Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Myrhorod District Military Administration, reported that Myrhorod resident Kyryliuk lost his life on 28 March. 

 

