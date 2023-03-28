All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian pilot Denys Kyryliuk killed in action

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 22:57
Ukrainian pilot Denys Kyryliuk killed in action

Ukrainian pilot Denys Kyryliuk, who flew more than 80 sorties, was killed in action on 28 March.

Source: 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade on Facebook; Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of Myrhorod District Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "During the execution of a combat mission, the deputy commander of the squadron, Major Denys Kyrylyuk, the navigator of the aviation squadron, was killed.

Advertisement:

[He was] a fighter pilot in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who flew more than 80 sorties, 70 of them during the full-scale invasion, to destroy the enemy."

Details: In August 2022, Kyryliuk was awarded the Order For Courage, Third Class, "for personal courage and selfless actions shown in the defence of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and loyalty to the military oath".

Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Myrhorod District Military Administration, reported that Myrhorod resident Kyryliuk lost his life on 28 March. 

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: