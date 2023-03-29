All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill over 600 Russian soldiers and shoot down aircraft in a day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 March 2023, 09:05
Russia has lost over 172,000 military personnel, over 3,600 tanks and 306 aircraft in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 172,340 (+610) military personnel,
  • 3,609 (+7) tanks,
  • 6,966 (+0) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,659 (+6) artillery systems,
  • 526 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 277 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 306 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 291 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,239 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,507 (+5) vehicles and tankers,
  • 288 (+1) other vehicles and equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

