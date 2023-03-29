All Sections
Russian soldiers crowd civilian hospitals on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 March 2023, 11:42
Russian soldiers crowd civilian hospitals on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories

Residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are struggling to get medical care because civilian hospitals are filled with wounded Russian soldiers.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Civilian population in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are increasingly experiencing difficulties in obtaining medical care. These difficulties are caused by the fact that Russian occupation authorities are increasingly using civilian hospitals to treat exclusively Russian military personnel."

Details: The Deputy Defence Minister said that local residents are struggling to secure even emergency medical assistance.

Maliar said that during the past week the Russian occupation regime designated a civilian hospital in Novovasylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) as a military hospital; 200 injured Russian soldiers have been hospitalised there.

Russian occupation leaders banned the hospital staff from treating civilians in the Novovasylivka hospital.

The Russians are also forcibly deploying civilian doctors to treat the ever-growing numbers of injured Russian soldiers.

