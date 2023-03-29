All Sections
Spain to send first 6 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after Easter

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 11:46

Spain will send the first six Leopard 2A4 battle tanks promised to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion right after Easter.

Source: El Pais news outlet citing its sources in the government, reported by European Pravda

Details: The exact date when Spain will send the tanks to Ukraine has not been announced. Catholic Easter will be celebrated on 9 April this year.

Six tanks have already been repaired at the Seville plant and are conducting firing exercises at the Cerro Muriano training ground in Cordoba this week.

After receiving combat certification, they will be transported by sea to Poland and handed over to the Ukrainian military.

According to the news outlet, four more Leopard 2A4 tanks are to be delivered to the Seville plant, but it is noted that the condition of this batch of combat vehicles is worse than the first, so it will take longer to repair them.

Background: It was reported on Tuesday that the Leopard 2 tanks, promised by Portugal, had arrived in Ukraine

On 28 March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the Leopard 2 tanks promised by Berlin had arrived in Ukraine.

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine officially confirmed the arrival of British Challenger 2 tanks.

