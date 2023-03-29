All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spain to send first 6 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after Easter

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 11:46

Spain will send the first six Leopard 2A4 battle tanks promised to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion right after Easter.

Source: El Pais news outlet citing its sources in the government, reported by European Pravda

Details: The exact date when Spain will send the tanks to Ukraine has not been announced. Catholic Easter will be celebrated on 9 April this year.

Advertisement:

Six tanks have already been repaired at the Seville plant and are conducting firing exercises at the Cerro Muriano training ground in Cordoba this week.

After receiving combat certification, they will be transported by sea to Poland and handed over to the Ukrainian military.

According to the news outlet, four more Leopard 2A4 tanks are to be delivered to the Seville plant, but it is noted that the condition of this batch of combat vehicles is worse than the first, so it will take longer to repair them.

Background: It was reported on Tuesday that the Leopard 2 tanks, promised by Portugal, had arrived in Ukraine

On 28 March, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the Leopard 2 tanks promised by Berlin had arrived in Ukraine.

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine officially confirmed the arrival of British Challenger 2 tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: