Security Service of Ukraine detains three collaborators including city hall official and fake policeman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 March 2023, 14:53
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed three more collaborationists while conducting stabilisation measures in the liberated parts of Kharkiv and Kherson Oblasts.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: A former official from the licensing department of the Kupiansk City Hall turned out to be one of the collaborationists.

After the temporary occupation of the city of Kupiansk, she acted in support of the Russian occupiers and voluntarily joined the occupying administration. After "retaking the office", the collaborationist started following orders of the Kremlin that concerned rearrangement of the work of the local Ukrainian business to Russia’s benefit.

After Kupiansk was liberated, she moved to Kharkiv to her mother where she hoped to evade prosecution. Nonetheless, the members of the SSU found her and took her to the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office to hand her a notice of suspicion.

Another collaborator is a 65-year old resident of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast who volunteered to become the head of the Russia-created "pension fund department" while the city was under siege.

 

While "in office", she was forming the "staff" of the pseudo-institution. In addition to this, she handed the occupying authorities personal data of local residents in order to fulfil plans of forcible passportization of the residents of the occupied territories.

Additionally, a resident of the city of Kherson, a former driving school instructor, joined the occupying "Chief Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia" after the city was besieged. The occupiers appointed him to the office of "specialist of the vehicles registration department." There, he forced local residents to switch to Russian licence plates, posing it as the re-registration of their vehicles.

After the liberation of Kherson, he changed three addresses, trying to evade punishment. Yet the members of the SSU exposed him and detained him in one of the villages near Kherson.

 

At the moment, the three collaborators have been served with a notice of suspicion of collaborationism.

Two of them are staying in custody.

