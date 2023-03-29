All Sections
National Security Council Secretary hints that Ukraine UAVs can reach Moscow

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 March 2023, 17:46
National Security Council Secretary hints that Ukraine UAVs can reach Moscow

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, hinted at the possibility of Ukrainian drones reaching Moscow and beyond.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "’Ukrainian swarm in the name of Mathias Rust’ — dozens of models, thousands of drones. Attack UAVs in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a flight range of more than 3,000 kilometres. 1987, Red Square, Moscow, aeroplane, Rust."

Details: Danilov illustrated his post with a historical photo of a German pilot's plane that landed on Red Square in Moscow in May 1987, bypassing the USSR's air defence system.

 

Earlier: In December 2022, it was revealed that the Ukrainian company AeroDrone passed certification and received permission to operate two types of unmanned aircraft systems in the Armed Forces: the E-300 Enterprise [payload up to 300 kg] and the D-80 Discovery [payload up to 80 kg].

At the beginning of March 2023, Dmytro Shimkiv, the co-owner of the company and the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, announced that the UAV had already been approved for use in the Armed Forces and that AeroDrone had launched serial production of its drones on the order of the Ministry of Defence.

AeroDrone E-300 drones can fly at a distance of up to 3,100 kilometres.

