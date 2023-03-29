Ukraine needs 4+ generation fighter jets, we have no time to waste – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine urgently needs 4+ generation multi-purpose fighters, and since the transfer of aviation equipment is a complicated process, preparations must begin now.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Neither Polish or Czech MiGs (although these are reinforcements and we need them) nor Mirages or Tornadoes will help us. I would ask all experts to refrain from making superfluous comments. Look up the Mirage-2000 on Wikipedia and learn how it is better than the MiG-29, and everything will become clear.

We need any kind of help. But everyone (the Commander of the Air Force, the Chief of Aviation, the Commander-in-Chief, the Defence Minister, the President) has expressed their position that we need multi-purpose aircraft capable of operating in the sky, on land, and at sea. That is, the F-16 or another 4+ generation multi-purpose aircraft of the same type. This will help.

Regarding the timeline, we must understand that the transfer of aviation equipment is not a simple process, which is why various timelines are mentioned.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US is not abandoning plans (for the transfer), but it will take a little longer. But the main thing is that we need a positive decision regarding the transfer of multi-purpose aircraft to Ukraine. And the process can start now.

It will begin with the training of pilots and engineers, and in parallel with this, the base for maintaining these aircraft and the airfield network will be prepared. We don't have time to waste, we must start doing this 'yesterday'."

Background: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that currently, Ukraine needs air defence, long-range weapons and armoured vehicles the most, and F16s will not help the Ukrainians "at this stage of the war".



"Regarding the F-16 fighters, if such a decision is made, it will take approximately 18 months to provide these capabilities. But this will not help the Ukrainians at this stage of the war. Can Ukrainians get fighter jets in the future? We all believe in it. Potentially, it could be either the F16 or another fourth-generation aircraft," he said.

