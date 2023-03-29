All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 00:32
Pentagon names main need of Ukrainians on battlefield

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, said that currently Ukraine needs air defence, long-range weapons and armoured vehicles the most, and the F16 "at this stage of the war" will not help the Ukrainians.

Source: Austin during a hearing at the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, quoted by Voice of America

Quote from Austin: "Now the main need of the Ukrainians is air defence. This is a critical need on the battlefield. They also need long-range weapons and armoured vehicles.

Advertisement:

And we provide them with a significant package of such opportunities. We also train them and guarantee the provision of the weapons."

"Regarding the F16 fighters, if such a decision is made, it will take approximately 18 months to provide these capabilities. But this will not help the Ukrainians at this stage of the war.

Can Ukrainians get fighter jets in the future? We all believe in it. Potentially, it could be either the F16 or other fourth-generation aircraft.

So we will continue to work with our partners to make sure that Ukraine has exactly what it needs."

Background: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine has a "very good chance" of launching a successful counteroffensive in the spring of 2023 due to the significant depletion of Russian forces, and Western weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: