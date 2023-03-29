All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch airstrike on Avdiivka, destroying kindergarten and damaging house

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 20:31
Russians launch airstrike on Avdiivka, destroying kindergarten and damaging house

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a kindergarten in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast; an apartment building has also been damaged.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine 

Quote from Yermak: "The Russians carried out an airstrike on the city of Avdiivka. They hit a kindergarten with a missile. Fortunately, there were no casualties. An apartment building across the street has been damaged."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk region
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Avdiivka
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Russians make unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts − General Staff
Russians attack Avdiivka with missiles, hitting high-rise building, 2 people injured
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: