Russians launch airstrike on Avdiivka, destroying kindergarten and damaging house

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 20:31
Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a kindergarten in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast; an apartment building has also been damaged.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine 

Quote from Yermak: "The Russians carried out an airstrike on the city of Avdiivka. They hit a kindergarten with a missile. Fortunately, there were no casualties. An apartment building across the street has been damaged."

