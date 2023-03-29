All Sections
Zelenskyy in a conversation with Meloni recalls her resonant speech in support of Ukraine in Senate

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 21:21
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation, the first since the visit of the Italian politician to Ukraine in February this year.

Source: Press services of the heads of both states, as European Pravda reports

According to Zelenskyy, he discussed "bilateral and international initiatives" with Meloni and thanked "Italian friends" for their support.

"The path to peace in Ukraine is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and our Peace Formula implementation," the head of state stressed.

A statement of the Office of the Italian Prime Minister, quoted by ANSA, notes that the Ukrainian President recalled the visit of Giorgia Meloni to Kyiv and her speech in the Italian parliament on 21 March, on the eve of the European Council.

The leaders discussed preparations for the Roman conference on the rebuilding of Ukraine scheduled for 26 April, "which is an important opportunity to strengthen relations between Italian companies and Ukraine," the report says.

After coming to power in the autumn of 2022, Giorgia Meloni, who is the leader of the Brothers of Italy [Fratelli d'Italia – a political party in Italy - ed.], has consistently supported Ukraine and provided it with military assistance.

In February 2023, Meloni made her first visit to Ukraine, during which she announced providing a military assistance package that contains SAMP/T-MAMBA systems as well as Spada and Skyguard systems.

