All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy in a conversation with Meloni recalls her resonant speech in support of Ukraine in Senate

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 21:21
Zelenskyy in a conversation with Meloni recalls her resonant speech in support of Ukraine in Senate

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation, the first since the visit of the Italian politician to Ukraine in February this year.

Source: Press services of the heads of both states, as European Pravda reports

According to Zelenskyy, he discussed "bilateral and international initiatives" with Meloni and thanked "Italian friends" for their support.

Advertisement:

"The path to peace in Ukraine is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and our Peace Formula implementation," the head of state stressed.

A statement of the Office of the Italian Prime Minister, quoted by ANSA, notes that the Ukrainian President recalled the visit of Giorgia Meloni to Kyiv and her speech in the Italian parliament on 21 March, on the eve of the European Council.

The leaders discussed preparations for the Roman conference on the rebuilding of Ukraine scheduled for 26 April, "which is an important opportunity to strengthen relations between Italian companies and Ukraine," the report says.

After coming to power in the autumn of 2022, Giorgia Meloni, who is the leader of the Brothers of Italy [Fratelli d'Italia – a political party in Italy - ed.], has consistently supported Ukraine and provided it with military assistance.

In February 2023, Meloni made her first visit to Ukraine, during which she announced providing a military assistance package that contains SAMP/T-MAMBA systems as well as Spada and Skyguard systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: