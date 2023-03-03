All Sections
Blogger from Moldova mocked by Russian police donates five drones to Ukrainian army

Friday, 3 March 2023, 08:53

Moldovan blogger Nikolai Lebedev, known as Nekoglai, handed over five drones of various sizes to the Ukrainian military on Thursday, 2 March.

Source: European Pravda with reference to NewsMaker; video with Nekoglai published on Telegram channels

Details: Nekoglai said in the video that he has brought five drones needed by the Ukrainian army to Kyiv, and later he will hand over a car, which "is not in the best condition now" and which he promised to repair.

Quote: "I am glad to be part of the victory, the victory over the Russian world," says the blogger in the video. At the same time the Ukrainian military handed over military rations to Nekoglai.

For reference: Lebedev is originally from Moldova, but he lived in Moscow until November 2022. Then Russia started investigating him for "discrediting the Russian army" after publishing a video on TikTok parodying a video in which grenades are dropped on a Russian soldier from a drone.

In November 2022, Nekoglai was detained in Moscow, where the court decided to fine the blogger five thousand roubles and deport him to Moldova for violating migration legislation. Later, a criminal case was started against Nekoglai in Russia.

The blogger himself stated after returning to Moldova that the policemen in Moscow brutally beat him and tried to rape him. In January, he promised to donate drones worth $100,000 to the Ukrainian army "in response to Russia's actions".

