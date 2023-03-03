All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians switch from encircling Bakhmut to squeezing defenders out of the city

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 March 2023, 10:33
Russians switch from encircling Bakhmut to squeezing defenders out of the city

The Russian invaders have changed their tactics of fighting around Bakhmut, focusing their efforts on squeezing the Defence Forces out of the city and temporarily abandoning attempts to encircle it.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Russian forces appear to have temporarily scaled back efforts to encircle Bakhmut from the southwest as well as from the northeast and may instead be focusing on pressuring Ukrainian forces to withdraw from the city by concentrating on the northeastern offensive."

Advertisement:

Details: Now the Russians are likely putting pressure on the Defence Forces in Bakhmut to retreat through the T0504 Highway. This, analysts suggest, will reduce the efforts of the invaders to encircle the city.

"The double envelopment of Bakhmut would likely require further manpower and equipment commitments and Russian forces may intend to avoid the further costs of a potential encirclement," the ISW report says.

Background:

  • On 2 March, British intelligence predicted the weather would worsen for moving around the city of Bakhmut, which would probably give an advantage to Ukrainian defenders.
  • In February, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted that the Ukrainian forces would not retreat from Bakhmut. Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that the Russians were losing seven times more soldiers than the Ukrainian side on the Bakhmut front.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: