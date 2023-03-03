All Sections
Putin convenes Security Council to discuss defence against terrorists

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 15:20
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested discussing anti-terrorism security during an operational meeting with the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Putin

Details: Putin said that on 3 February there was only one question, "but of great importance," regarding the measures of anti-terrorist protection of facilities run by law enforcement agencies.

The Minister of Internal Affairs should file a report on this topic.

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car.
  • This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details had been posted then. Amidst this, rumours surfaced that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the situation on the border with Russia was under control, and the information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation was an information provocation of the aggressor country.
  • Later, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

