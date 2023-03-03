All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Unable to capture Zaporizhzhia, Russians decide to make another city regional capital

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 18:51
Unable to capture Zaporizhzhia, Russians decide to make another city regional capital

Russian occupiers and collaborators, who were unable to capture Zaporizhzhia Oblast but have declared it occupied, have decided that the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol will be the centre of Zaporizhzhia Oblast instead of the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The occupiers have decided that Melitopol will be the centre of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

This decision was "signed" by Yevgeniy Balitskiy, the Russian-appointed governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The collaborators also decided that the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Enerhodar will become cities of regional significance, and there will be 13 districts in the oblast.

In 2020, the 20 districts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were replaced by 5 - Zaporizhzhia, Berdiansk, Melitopol, Vasylivka and Polohy - each with an administrative centre.

Background:

  • On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in Ukraine.
  • However, a large part of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts was under Ukraine’s control at the time and remains so.
  • The city of Zaporizhzhia, the oblast centre, has always been under Ukraine’s control.
  • In autumn 2022, Ukrainian forces liberated part of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson from the occupiers.
 
Map of oblast published by the occupiers 

Previously: On 30 September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories would be citizens of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: