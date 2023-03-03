Ukraine receives only sixth part of promised 155-mm shells – Estonian Foreign Minister

Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, called for an immediate acceleration of the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: Reinsalu at a press conference in Lviv, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "Today we discussed Ukraine's need for shells. We are very grateful to all the countries that promised to provide shells, but the situation is such that when we talk about 155mm shells, Ukraine has so far received only a sixth of what was promised," Reinsalu said.

According to him, on Monday, the countries' defence ministers will discuss the creation of a joint procurement mechanism for the supply of 1 million 155mm munitions.

"And the key to this is to act as intensively as possible," he added.

Background: The United States officially announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD400 million, which will include ammunition for HIMARS, howitzers and Bradley, as well as other equipment.

