All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine receives only sixth part of promised 155-mm shells – Estonian Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 19:55

Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, called for an immediate acceleration of the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: Reinsalu at a press conference in Lviv, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "Today we discussed Ukraine's need for shells. We are very grateful to all the countries that promised to provide shells, but the situation is such that when we talk about 155mm shells, Ukraine has so far received only a sixth of what was promised," Reinsalu said.

Advertisement:

According to him, on Monday, the countries' defence ministers will discuss the creation of a joint procurement mechanism for the supply of 1 million 155mm munitions.

"And the key to this is to act as intensively as possible," he added.

Background: The United States officially announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD400 million, which will include ammunition for HIMARS, howitzers and Bradley, as well as other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: