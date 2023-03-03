All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Potential conscripts" start leaving Transnistria – Yusov

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 21:01

Andrii Yusov, Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that potential conscripts began to actively leave the territory of the so-called "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" (PMR). 

Source: Yusov in his comment to Ukrinform

Quote from Yusov: "The existing contingent of Russian forces in the so-called PMR, and in fact the occupied part of Moldova, is not enough for effective offensive actions from the Transnistria front to Ukraine. But as for provocations, they are possible.

It has been repeatedly said, and it is no secret, that the response to such provocations will be decisive."

Details: According to Yusov, the Moldovan authorities warned the PMR against violating the law, so the population of Transnistria and the military personnel of the PMR with Russian citizenship are well-informed about the consequences.

When asked whether the military personnel on the territory of the PMR knows how to act in the event of a call from the Kremlin to launch military provocations, Yusov replied: "They know what to do, which is why today potential conscripts are actively leaving the territory of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic".

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Russia is creating tension around Moldova and the non-recognised Transnistria to, firstly, divert attention from the war in Ukraine, and, secondly, demonstrate at least some kind of "victory" for the Russian people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News