"Potential conscripts" start leaving Transnistria – Yusov

Andrii Yusov, Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that potential conscripts began to actively leave the territory of the so-called "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" (PMR).

Source: Yusov in his comment to Ukrinform

Quote from Yusov: "The existing contingent of Russian forces in the so-called PMR, and in fact the occupied part of Moldova, is not enough for effective offensive actions from the Transnistria front to Ukraine. But as for provocations, they are possible.

It has been repeatedly said, and it is no secret, that the response to such provocations will be decisive."

Details: According to Yusov, the Moldovan authorities warned the PMR against violating the law, so the population of Transnistria and the military personnel of the PMR with Russian citizenship are well-informed about the consequences.

When asked whether the military personnel on the territory of the PMR knows how to act in the event of a call from the Kremlin to launch military provocations, Yusov replied: "They know what to do, which is why today potential conscripts are actively leaving the territory of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic".

Background:

Russia is creating tension around Moldova and the non-recognised Transnistria to, firstly, divert attention from the war in Ukraine, and, secondly, demonstrate at least some kind of "victory" for the Russian people.

