All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Potential conscripts" start leaving Transnistria – Yusov

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 20:01
Potential conscripts start leaving Transnistria – Yusov

Andrii Yusov, Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that potential conscripts began to actively leave the territory of the so-called "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" (PMR). 

Source: Yusov in his comment to Ukrinform

Quote from Yusov: "The existing contingent of Russian forces in the so-called PMR, and in fact the occupied part of Moldova, is not enough for effective offensive actions from the Transnistria front to Ukraine. But as for provocations, they are possible.

Advertisement:

It has been repeatedly said, and it is no secret, that the response to such provocations will be decisive."

Details: According to Yusov, the Moldovan authorities warned the PMR against violating the law, so the population of Transnistria and the military personnel of the PMR with Russian citizenship are well-informed about the consequences.

When asked whether the military personnel on the territory of the PMR knows how to act in the event of a call from the Kremlin to launch military provocations, Yusov replied: "They know what to do, which is why today potential conscripts are actively leaving the territory of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic".

Background:

  • Russia is creating tension around Moldova and the non-recognised Transnistria to, firstly, divert attention from the war in Ukraine, and, secondly, demonstrate at least some kind of "victory" for the Russian people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: