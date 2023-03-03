Bakhmut: situation difficult, but under control

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has said that the situation on the Bakhmut front is very difficult, but under control.

Source: Danilov on the 24/7 joint national newscast

Quote: "Bakhmut has been a hot spot for four months. The situation is difficult, but we understand that this is our land, we have to defend it. The fiercest battles are there. The situation is extremely complex and difficult, but controlled.

Our defenders are doing everything possible and impossible to prevent the enemy from advancing."

Details: According to Danilov, Russia is losing a huge number of soldiers in Bakhmut every day.

Background:

Oleksii Danilov said that the Russian forces on the Bakhmut front are losing seven times more soldiers than the Ukrainian forces.

On 2 March, British Intelligence predicted that weather conditions will make moving around the city of Bakhmut more difficult, which will probably give Ukrainian defenders an advantage.

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, predicted in February that Ukrainian forces would not retreat from Bakhmut.

