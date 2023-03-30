All Sections
Russians attack 4 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 00:13
Russians attack 4 locations in Sumy Oblast

Russian attackers fired on four locations in Sumy Oblast during 29 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians fired on the Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, a town of Bilopillia and its adjacent territories – ed.] using mortars, with 16 strikes recorded. Russian forces also shelled the hromada using self-propelled artillery systems (24 strikes) and automatic grenade launchers (29 bursts).

The Russians deployed mortars to fire on the Znob-Novhorodske hromada and delivered four strikes.

Russian attackers shelled the Seredyna-Buda hromada using tubed artillery deployed from Russian territory, with two strikes recorded.

Twelve tubed artillery strikes on the Shalyhyne hromada have been recorded.

These attacks did not result in any casualties or destruction.

