All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


6,000 Wagnerites fighting in Bakhmut – General Milley

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 02:52
6,000 Wagnerites fighting in Bakhmut – General Milley

About 6,000 mercenaries of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC) and another 20,000-30,000 conscripts are involved in the fighting for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, quoted by CNN

Quote: "They're conducting combat operations right now in Bakhmut primarily. It's probably about 6,000 or so actual mercenaries and maybe another 20,000 or 30,000 recruits that they get, many of which come from prisons.

Advertisement:

And they are suffering an enormous amount of casualties in the Bakhmut area; the Ukrainians are inflicting a lot of death and destruction on these guys."

Background: Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC, said that more than 5,000 Wagnerites had been pardoned and released after participating in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: