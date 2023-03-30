6,000 Wagnerites fighting in Bakhmut – General Milley

About 6,000 mercenaries of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC) and another 20,000-30,000 conscripts are involved in the fighting for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, quoted by CNN

Quote: "They're conducting combat operations right now in Bakhmut primarily. It's probably about 6,000 or so actual mercenaries and maybe another 20,000 or 30,000 recruits that they get, many of which come from prisons.

And they are suffering an enormous amount of casualties in the Bakhmut area; the Ukrainians are inflicting a lot of death and destruction on these guys."

Background: Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC, said that more than 5,000 Wagnerites had been pardoned and released after participating in the war against Ukraine.

