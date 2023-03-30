All Sections
There are days when ratio of killed in Donbas is 1 to 10 in our favour – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 03:36
On some days, Russia loses 10 times as many soldiers as Ukraine in the fighting in Donbas.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "We have days in the east when the ratio of people killed reaches 1 to 10.

This is not every day, of course, and the average ratio is lower."

Details: Maliar has said that Russian forces also suffered more losses than the Armed Forces of Ukraine during hostilities in 2014-2015, but since then, the loss ratio has increased almost two times in favour of Ukraine.

Background: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that Russian occupation forces are losing seven times more soldiers than Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front.

