Ukrainian defenders destroy 560 occupiers and 12 artillery systems in one day

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian defenders have killed 560 invaders and destroyed 8 Russian armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems and 1 tank over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 172,900 (+560) military personnel,

3,610 (+1) tanks,

6,974 (+8) armoured combat vehicles,

2,671 (+12) artillery systems,

526 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

278 (+1) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

291 (+0) helicopters,

2,239 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,518 (+11) vehicles and tankers,

291 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

