Ukrainian defenders destroy 560 occupiers and 12 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 March 2023, 08:11
Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian defenders have killed 560 invaders and destroyed 8 Russian armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems and 1 tank over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 172,900 (+560) military personnel,
  • 3,610 (+1) tanks,
  • 6,974 (+8) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,671 (+12) artillery systems,
  • 526 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 278 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 291 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,239 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,518 (+11) vehicles and tankers,
  • 291 (+3) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

