Russia-linked church does not leave Kyiv Lavra despite demand: service ongoing

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has not left the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Kyiv Monastery of the Caves), despite the fact that its lease agreement for the churches expired on 29 March; as of the morning of 30 March, UOC-MP priests are still holding worship in the monastery.

Source: live-streaming of the worship on Facebook; journalists on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The UOC-MP is holding and streaming the worship live on social media. Journalists of the national newscast reported that the worship would last until 10:00.

Screenshot from broadcast of UOC-MP

At 10:00 (Kyiv time), a commission is to arrive at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and begin the process of transferring the monastery's property to the state.

The priests of the UOC-MP were to leave the monastery on 29 March, having held their last worship there.

However, the abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo, said that they did not plan to do so and were filing a lawsuit against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

He also openly threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko "possessed by a devilish demon."

On the evening of 29 March, the UOC-MP website reported that the Kyiv Economic Court opened proceeding in a case brought by the Holy Dormition Kyiv Cave Lavra (Monastery) against the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra over the termination of the lease agreement by the National Reserve.

Background:

In March 2023, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the agreement with the UOC-MP on the free use of the monastery in Kyiv. The monks were to leave the monastery and all buildings on 29 March.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov assured that the clergy of the UOC-MP would not be forced out of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov assured that the clergy of the UOC-MP would not be forced out of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, gave assurances that UOC-MP clergy would not be evicted from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by force.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!