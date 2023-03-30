All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia-linked church does not leave Kyiv Lavra despite demand: service ongoing

Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 March 2023, 09:43
Russia-linked church does not leave Kyiv Lavra despite demand: service ongoing

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has not left the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Kyiv Monastery of the Caves), despite the fact that its lease agreement for the churches expired on 29 March; as of the morning of 30 March, UOC-MP priests are still holding worship in the monastery.

Source: live-streaming of the worship on Facebook; journalists on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The UOC-MP is holding and streaming the worship live on social media. Journalists of the national newscast reported that the worship would last until 10:00.

 
Screenshot from broadcast of UOC-MP

At 10:00 (Kyiv time), a commission is to arrive at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and begin the process of transferring the monastery's property to the state.

The priests of the UOC-MP were to leave the monastery on 29 March, having held their last worship there. 

However, the abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo, said that they did not plan to do so and were filing a lawsuit against the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

He also openly threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko "possessed by a devilish demon."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the evening of 29 March, the UOC-MP website reported that the Kyiv Economic Court opened proceeding in a case brought by the Holy Dormition Kyiv Cave Lavra (Monastery) against the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra over the termination of the lease agreement by the National Reserve.

Background:   

  • In March 2023, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the agreement with the UOC-MP on the free use of the monastery in Kyiv. The monks were to leave the monastery and all buildings on 29 March.
    Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov assured that the clergy of the UOC-MP would not be forced out of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, gave assurances that UOC-MP clergy would not be evicted from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by force.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News