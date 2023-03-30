All Sections
Russian soldiers may have brought new batch of missiles to Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 30 March 2023, 13:24
Russian soldiers may have brought new batch of missiles to Belarus

Russian soldiers may have delivered a new batch of missiles for S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet,

Quote: "From 25 to 30 March 2023, four An-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived at Homieĺ [Gomel] Airport. We have already drawn attention to this activity."

Details: In the morning, several military vehicles consisting of five truck tractors (presumably KamAZ) without registration plates, which could carry four missiles for anti-aircraft systems each, were reportedly spotted in the Homieĺ district.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicles were moving in the direction of the Zyabrawka airfield, where Russian troops and anti-aircraft missile systems are stationed.

Advertisement: