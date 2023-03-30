All Sections
No houses left standing in Avdiivka

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 30 March 2023, 14:28
The infrastructure of the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast has been completely destroyed by Russian attacks, with not a single building left standing and 80% of the housing stock destroyed.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Barabash: "The infrastructure is completely ruined and nothing works. The housing stock is over 80% destroyed, and it is impossible to restore or repair [it], but only to demolish and rebuild. There is not a single house left standing. The city probably hasn't had a single building standing since summer. We had a total of 149 multi-storey buildings and about 4,000 private houses [before the full-scale invasion – ed.]."

Details: Barabash says the locals who stayed in the city during the winter heated their homes with potbelly stoves, which "were provided by volunteers and the state in large quantities", and fuel for the stoves was purchased with a subsidy from the state budget.

Background: Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russian forces suffered significant losses in armoured vehicles in their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka, but are making few gains.

