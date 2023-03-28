Russia suffers heavy losses in frontal attacks near Avdiivka – UK Intelligence

Russian forces have suffered significant losses in armoured vehicles in their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka and are making few gains.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In recent days, Russia has continued to prioritise an operation attempting to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka. However, Russian forces have made only marginal progress at the cost of heavy losses in armoured vehicles.

In particular, Russia’s 10th Tank Regiment has likely lost a large proportion of its tanks while attempting to surround Avdiivka from the south.

The regiment is part of 3rd Army Corps, the first major new formation Russia stood up to support the invasion of Ukraine since August 2022.

Numerous open-source accounts suggested that 3rd Army Corps has been particularly dogged by problems with ill-discipline and poor morale. Despite a likely period of training in Belarus, the formation still appears to display limited combat effectiveness.

10th Tank Regiment’s losses have likely largely been due to tactically flawed frontal assaults similar to those in other recent failed Russian armoured attacks, such as around the town of Vuhledar.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence noted tactical similarities between the situation occurring near Avdiivka and the defence of Bakhmut.

