All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia suffers heavy losses in frontal attacks near Avdiivka – UK Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 09:28
Russia suffers heavy losses in frontal attacks near Avdiivka – UK Intelligence

Russian forces have suffered significant losses in armoured vehicles in their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka and are making few gains.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In recent days, Russia has continued to prioritise an operation attempting to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka. However, Russian forces have made only marginal progress at the cost of heavy losses in armoured vehicles.

In particular, Russia’s 10th Tank Regiment has likely lost a large proportion of its tanks while attempting to surround Avdiivka from the south.

The regiment is part of 3rd Army Corps, the first major new formation Russia stood up to support the invasion of Ukraine since August 2022.

Numerous open-source accounts suggested that 3rd Army Corps has been particularly dogged by problems with ill-discipline and poor morale. Despite a likely period of training in Belarus, the formation still appears to display limited combat effectiveness.

10th Tank Regiment’s losses have likely largely been due to tactically flawed frontal assaults similar to those in other recent failed Russian armoured attacks, such as around the town of Vuhledar.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: UK Defence Intelligence noted tactical similarities between the situation occurring near Avdiivka and the defence of Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
Avdiivka
Russians engage experienced Wagnerites in attack on Avdiivka – ISW
Volunteers and journalists banned from entering Avdiivka: city is in "red zone"
Public utilities workers being evacuated from Avdiivka, mobile service in the city will be deactivated
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Commander of Ukraine's Defence Forces explains what to use to down Shahed drones
23:11
Russian media: St Petersburg woman detained on suspicion of murdering propagandist
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
All News