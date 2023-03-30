Russia plans to use Moldova against Ukraine same way it uses Belarus – Moldovan President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stated that Russia wants to use her country against Ukraine like the Kremlin uses Belarus.

Details: Sandu said Russia is trying to undermine and overthrow the government in Chișinău, and the Moldovan authorities have evidence of such actions.

Quote: "It is clear that Russia is trying to install a pro-Russian government in Chișinău to use Moldova against Ukraine, as is the case, for example, with Belarus," the president said.

Details: She recalled the recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"This is exactly what Russia wants to do in the case of Moldova. However, today Moldova has an independent government, elected by its citizens, which works for the benefit of its people and Moldova, so it cannot be used in the way the pro-Russian leadership would use it," Sandu said.

Background: Earlier, Moldova urged the EU to impose sanctions on oligarchs it believes are cooperating with Russia in fomenting violence and overthrowing the government. Several EU foreign ministers, including France and Estonia, have since echoed Chișinău's call.

Moldova's statement came amidst the Kremlin's revealed plan to destabilise the situation in the country, which included control over the political sphere, energy blackmail, and increased tensions in Transnistria [an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova].

Officially, Moscow denied the "plan to destabilise Moldova", saying that these were "absolutely groundless" accusations.

