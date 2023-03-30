All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia plans to use Moldova against Ukraine same way it uses Belarus – Moldovan President

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 15:23
Russia plans to use Moldova against Ukraine same way it uses Belarus – Moldovan President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stated that Russia wants to use her country against Ukraine like the Kremlin uses Belarus.

Source: Moldovan news agency Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu said Russia is trying to undermine and overthrow the government in Chișinău, and the Moldovan authorities have evidence of such actions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is clear that Russia is trying to install a pro-Russian government in Chișinău to use Moldova against Ukraine, as is the case, for example, with Belarus," the president said.

Details: She recalled the recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"This is exactly what Russia wants to do in the case of Moldova. However, today Moldova has an independent government, elected by its citizens, which works for the benefit of its people and Moldova, so it cannot be used in the way the pro-Russian leadership would use it," Sandu said.

Background: Earlier, Moldova urged the EU to impose sanctions on oligarchs it believes are cooperating with Russia in fomenting violence and overthrowing the government. Several EU foreign ministers, including France and Estonia, have since echoed Chișinău's call.

Moldova's statement came amidst the Kremlin's revealed plan to destabilise the situation in the country, which included control over the political sphere, energy blackmail, and increased tensions in Transnistria [an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova].

Officially, Moscow denied the "plan to destabilise Moldova", saying that these were "absolutely groundless" accusations.

See also: Coup Attempt in Moldova: Sandu Nominates New Prime Minister Facing Russia's Threat

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: