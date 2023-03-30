US explains support for a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, opposed by Ukraine

Andrea Kalan, Foreign Service Officer at the US Department of State, has stated that the so-called "hybrid tribunal" for the Russian crime of aggression is the most effective and legitimate means of bringing Russia to justice.

Source: Kalan in an interview with the Ukrainian editorial office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As she states, the "hybrid tribunal" will be "international, internationalised, but based on the legal system of Ukraine" and will be located in another European country, not Ukraine.

Quote: "This way, we can ensure that it is impartial and legitimate. This is what we all want," said Kalan.

"We all want everyone who commits crimes against Ukraine and against Ukrainians to be seen in court and punished. And what we know is that evil will be punished, and those guilty must be brought to justice. The United States supports this particular form of a ‘hybrid court’. This is exactly what can ensure that all those responsible will be held liable," she added.

Details: Commenting on one of Ukraine's objections, i.e., that the hybrid tribunal will be unable to prosecute Vladimir Putin personally, the State Department representative stressed that the International Criminal Court had recently issued an arrest warrant on him.

"So, there are different forms. However, this particular 'hybrid court', of course, we need to work out the details of this court, but this may just be the answer to the requirement to be the most legitimate, the most transparent, to enjoy international support, to do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are held liable," Kalan said.

Background: The Office of President Zelenskyy has publicly stated that the idea of creating a so-called "hybrid tribunal" as a tool for investigating the crime of Russian aggression is unacceptable. This position was voiced by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, who is in charge of the working group on the creation of a special tribunal.

