Violation of journalists' rights near Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: police opens case

The Kyiv Police started criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the rights of journalists while performing their professional duties near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Source: Kyiv Police press office

Quote: "Based on the fact of obstruction of journalistic activity, the capital's investigators have started criminal proceedings."

Details: The law enforcement officers promised to establish all the circumstances of what happened on 30 March.

Background:

On 30 March, at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves), parishioners belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) blocked entry to a Ministry of Culture commission which was supposed to be conducting an inventory of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Reserve.

Surrounded by supporters, Pavlo, abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Metropolitan of the UOC-MP, threatened journalists with violence and prevented them from doing their work.

The Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported mass violations of journalists' rights near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!